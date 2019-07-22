{{featured_button_text}}
Wildland Fires

This map compiled from Elko Interagency Dispatch Center reports shows all fires that have been reported in the Elko area this season, including two on Sunday.

ELKO – Firefighters responded to two wildland blazes Sunday in Elko County, including one that started along Interstate 80.

The cause of the fire near the Wells Conservation Camp is under investigation. It burned about 30 acres before being fully contained by federal and county engines and multiple air attacks.

Another fire of unknown origin started near Ungina Wongo peak in the Bull Runs Mountains. It was listed Sunday night at 1.5 acres and zero percent contained. Federal and county engines responded, and air resources were called in.

Elko County’s current fire danger is listed as “severe” but there were no red-flag warnings as of Monday morning, despite heat in the upper 90s and a chance of thunderstorms.

