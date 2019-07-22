ELKO – Firefighters responded to two wildland blazes Sunday in Elko County, including one that started along Interstate 80.
The cause of the fire near the Wells Conservation Camp is under investigation. It burned about 30 acres before being fully contained by federal and county engines and multiple air attacks.
Another fire of unknown origin started near Ungina Wongo peak in the Bull Runs Mountains. It was listed Sunday night at 1.5 acres and zero percent contained. Federal and county engines responded, and air resources were called in.
Elko County’s current fire danger is listed as “severe” but there were no red-flag warnings as of Monday morning, despite heat in the upper 90s and a chance of thunderstorms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.