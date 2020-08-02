Wildfires start in summer heat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Blazing hot weather often leads to wildfires, and this weekend was no exception.

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of a wildfire north of Interstate 80 about 35 miles east of Wells. The Lost Fire in the Toana range had burned about 1,200 acres just a few hours after it was reported Sunday afternoon, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Two other wildfires were reported Saturday, one at Secret Pass that burned less than five acres and one in Starr Valley that was held to a quarter-acre.

Temperatures have climbed into the hundreds each of the past four days, reaching 102 on Saturday and Sunday. The high of 103 on Thursday tied the record for the date.

A heat advisory for the Elko area was set to expire at 7 p.m. Sunday but hot weather will continue. The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the mid to upper 90s through Thursday, with a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 0 Angry 0