Wildlife advisory board to discuss big game quotas, tags

ELKO – The Elko County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Monday to discuss big game quotas, possible changes to tag drawing policies, and other items.

The virtual meeting will be conducted from Suite 102 of the Nannini Administration Building, with limited access to the public.

“We encourage everyone to participate by our virtual meeting system and to submit comments through our e-comment system on our website, by email to mpetty@elkocountynv.net or by phone at 775-738-5398,” said the agenda.

Big-game quotas for the 2020-21 seasons will be discussed, as well as a petition from John Zenz of Sparks to change the big game tag drawing to (1) give twenty-five percent of the overall tags to the max point holders; (2) reduce the number of choices to only three; and (3) allow only up to fifty percent of the tags in any unit to be issued to max point holders.

According to Zenz, the first change would benefit applicants who have supported the wildlife department the most and the longest. The second change “would spread the application pressure making the odds better for every applicant,” he wrote. The third proposal “would assure that three would be tags available in the very best areas for all of the lower point holders as well.”

The virtual meeting will be conducted through the Vonage/Amazon Chime system. See the information below on how to participate. Instructions and the full agenda are available at https://www.elkocountynv.net.

