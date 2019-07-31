ELKO – Elko County’s wildlife advisory board will be discussing a new law intended to prevent private landowners from blocking access to public lands when they meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 5.
State Sen. Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, recently sent a letter to Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram regarding SB316, which he authored and which went into effect on July 1.
“One of the most common complaints I receive as a legislator is from frustrated sportsmen and other outdoor recreation enthusiasts that find access to the public domain increasingly blocked,” Hansen wrote. “Until the passage of SB316, there was no Nevada law making the blocking of legal easements and rights of way of the public lands a crime. The intent of this new law is to give authority to County and Nevada law enforcement agencies to enforce and punish the illegal closure of roads that cross private property but are access roads to the public domain.”
Hansen said his goal is to educate landowners and the public about their rights to legal access to public lands.
“What has been a problem as well has been the unscrupulous practice of some landowners to deny the public access to the public lands beyond their property but then leasing or selling such access to others thus creating de-facto private hunting clubs and areas on the public domain,” he wrote. “Such practices are exactly what the new is intended to halt.”
Violating Nevada’s public nuisance law is a misdemeanor.
“To enforce trespass claims, it will be the responsibility of the person attempting to block access to prove such a road is NOT a public access road,” Hansen wrote. “They should have the burden of proof.”
Hansen also said it is currently illegal for anyone holding a grazing allotment to block off access to the public for that allotment.
Wildlife advisory board members will discuss the issue and possibly take action at the meeting.
