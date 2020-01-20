Wildlife Board to discuss hunting season changes, predator management

The Elko County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife will meet Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. in the Nannini Administration Building to discuss a variety of changes that are being considered by the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners.
“Everyone is welcome to attend our meeting Tuesday night,” Wildlife Advisory Board Chairman Jim Cooney said this week. “We’d love to hear from the sportsmen.”
The Wildlife Advisory Board will listen to public comments and then will provide input and recommendations when the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners meets Jan. 24 and 25 in Las Vegas. The state meeting will also be videoconferenced to the Nevada Division of Wildlife office at 60 Youth Center Road in Elko.
Some of the changes that the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners will be looking at are minor updates to last year’s predator management plan. There are a variety of ways the predator management plan involves Elko County. With the bighorn sheep in area 74, people are watching to see if mountain lion predation is having an impact on the herd by the Jackpot contact area. Elko County could see some effects from the raven control project designed to provide greater protection to sage grouse nests. To reduced coyote predation on deer and antelope, NDOW at times lethally removes some coyotes, and that is occasionally done here in Elko County.
Most of the funding for predator control projects comes from the $3.00 predator control fee on hunting licenses, Cooney said.
Other items on the Nevada board’s agenda include cleaning up the language in some regulations, including the rules on when a person returns a tag, and what happens to their bonus points and whether they are eligible to apply for another hunt.
“Those are pretty complicated,” Cooney said. “They are still a work in progress.”
Some amendments to big game seasons are being considered. There is a proposed amendment to change the dates for the resident antlered elk season in unit 91 in Elko County near the Nevada – Utah border.
“It was going to be Sept. 5 to 25, and the recommended amendment is to put it from Sept. 12 to Oct. 2,” Cooney said. He said he believes this in being considered so the dates will coincide with Utah’s season.
“Also the antlerless elk in that same unit, they did a similar thing, they changed the dates a little bit,” Cooney said.
A major change this year is that the state board is recommending closing the seasons for resident antlerless elk management any legal weapon hunt option for mule deer. This is what many people refer to as the delk – deer and elk tag combinations.
“Those management hunts were all put into effect when the elk numbers were above objectives,” Cooney said. “They have determined that these management areas are now within management levels, and so they are recommending closing those seasons. … The management hunt has been very successful in doing exactly what it was intended to do, and that is to reduce those numbers in the various management areas.”
There is also a proposed amendment that restricts nonresident guided antlered mule deer seasons.
“Those numbers varied just a little bit,” Cooney said. “Most of them were reduced by maybe one or two tags. There were two areas where those number actually were increased.”
You can mark your calendar with the dates for the Elko County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife meetings throughout the remainder of the year. The meetings will be April 28, June 23, Aug. 10, Sept. 21, and Nov. 2. On Aug. 10, the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners will be meeting in Elko.