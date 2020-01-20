Wildlife Board to discuss hunting season changes, predator management

Other items on the Nevada board’s agenda include cleaning up the language in some regulations, including the rules on when a person returns a tag, and what happens to their bonus points and whether they are eligible to apply for another hunt.

“Those are pretty complicated,” Cooney said. “They are still a work in progress.”

Some amendments to big game seasons are being considered. There is a proposed amendment to change the dates for the resident antlered elk season in unit 91 in Elko County near the Nevada – Utah border.

“It was going to be Sept. 5 to 25, and the recommended amendment is to put it from Sept. 12 to Oct. 2,” Cooney said. He said he believes this in being considered so the dates will coincide with Utah’s season.

“Also the antlerless elk in that same unit, they did a similar thing, they changed the dates a little bit,” Cooney said.

A major change this year is that the state board is recommending closing the seasons for resident antlerless elk management any legal weapon hunt option for mule deer. This is what many people refer to as the delk – deer and elk tag combinations.