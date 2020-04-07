Wildlife Commission plans virtual meeting this week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RENO – The Nevada Wildlife Commission’s postponed March meeting has been rescheduled for April 10, and commissioners will consider migratory game bird seasons while the public can participate online.

The agenda has been amended to include only essential business items.

The commission will consider recommendations for seasons, bag limits, and special regulations for migratory game birds for the 2020–2021 season; and will consider rules regulating public hunting on Wildlife Management Areas and designated state lands.

Also on the agenda are Wildlife Heritage Auction Tags. Three of the commission-approved vendors for the 2020 Heritage Auction Tags canceled or may cancel their scheduled fundraising events due to COVID-19.

The Commission may select an alternate method by which to auction these tags. Options may include receiving sealed bids or working with the current vendor or other vendors that have the ability to administer a live internet auction.

The remaining unsold tags consist of one antelope, one desert bighorn sheep, one California bighorn sheep and one Rocky Mountain elk.