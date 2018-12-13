ELKO – Northeastern Nevada has been in the deep freeze over the past couple of weeks with temperatures rarely rising above the freezing mark. A warming trend is on its way, however, as winter approaches.
The National Weather Service is predicting “well above average” temperatures prior to the Christmas holiday.
Highs in Elko will be in the upper 30s to upper 40s, and lows in the upper teens to low 20s.
The 4.6 inches of snow that has fallen since Dec. 1 should be melted off soon.
“Odds of a white Christmas are not in our favor” said an announcement posted Dec. 12 on the weather service’s website.
With the exception of a slight chance of snow on Monday, the extended forecast calls for partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions over the next week.
