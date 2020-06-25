Will Elko mask? We asked -- Locals respond to mask mandate

“Nobody is happy about having to wear masks,” said Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten. “But, what I would have the public understand is that business owners, especially, are under some pretty tough circumstances. If they don’t comply, they could lose their licenses. Be understanding of that and [know] they do have the right to refuse service. They are merely doing what they have to do keep their business going. It’s been difficult enough as it is with the restrictions on how many people can be in there and the shutdown and everything else.”

“We [the police] are under the same mandate,” Trouten said. “Our officers in all circumstances where it’s possible are going to be wearing the mask.”

“Considering the recent impact, [with] cases up from 21 to 81 in Elko County, I think we all should start caring,” wrote Nory Kay Greer-Guitar on Facebook.

“Today (Wednesday) I listened to Gov. Sisolak discussing the mandatory wearing [of] the face mask beginning this coming Friday,” wrote Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza on Facebook. “It’s my opinion that this order is unenforceable and the Sheriff’s Department will not make any attempt to enforce the governor’s order on businesses and/or individuals. Stay safe.”

EDFP attempted to contact the sheriff directly but received no reply by deadline.