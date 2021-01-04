Will it snow tonight?

ELKO – The National Weather Service is forecasting an 80% chance of rain and snow Monday night.

“The main band of precipitation will be moving into Humboldt County by late afternoon and will then move eastward through the evening and into the night and is expected to be east of Nevada by around midnight or so,” stated forecasters. “This band will predominately be warm sector precipitation, so valleys should mainly see precipitation in the form of rain."

The rain could turn to snow after 11 p.m., though most of the precipitation will have exited the region by then. Valley snowfall accumulations in the evening though the early night should be limited to less than an inch.

Highs throughout this week will be around 40 degrees.

Light snow showers are also possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with an inch or two of snow possible in northern Elko County.

“Another system will produce additional light snow/rain showers across the northern half of the state later Friday morning into Friday night before diminishing and becoming more scattered on Saturday,” forecasters said.

