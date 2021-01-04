 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Will it snow tonight?
0 comments
top story

Will it snow tonight?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Precipitation forecast
NWS

ELKO – The National Weather Service is forecasting an 80% chance of rain and snow Monday night.

“The main band of precipitation will be moving into Humboldt County by late afternoon and will then move eastward through the evening and into the night and is expected to be east of Nevada by around midnight or so,” stated forecasters. “This band will predominately be warm sector precipitation, so valleys should mainly see precipitation in the form of rain."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The rain could turn to snow after 11 p.m., though most of the precipitation will have exited the region by then. Valley snowfall accumulations in the evening though the early night should be limited to less than an inch.

Highs throughout this week will be around 40 degrees.

Light snow showers are also possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with an inch or two of snow possible in northern Elko County.

“Another system will produce additional light snow/rain showers across the northern half of the state later Friday morning into Friday night before diminishing and becoming more scattered on Saturday,” forecasters said.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Allan Stefka, Elko County School District Clerk of Works - Dec.9, 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News