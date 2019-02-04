Try 1 month for 99¢
Williams graduates as a Marine

Quaid Williams graduated from Marine Corp Recruit Depot on Feb. 1.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — Elko native Quaid Williams graduated from Marine Corp Recruit Depot in San Diego on Feb. 1.

Now a Marine, he will attend combat training starting later this month. He is the son of Farnes and Jillian Williams, and he and his family celebrated his graduation together in California.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments