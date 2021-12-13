Wind advisory issued for northeastern Nevada

ELKO – The National Weather Service has expanded its weather advisory for the Elko area as a snowstorm approaches from the west.

From 10 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday, south winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, southern Lander County and southern Eureka County, southwest Elko County, south Central Elko County, northwestern Nye County and northeastern Nye County.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” cautioned the weather service. “Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles. A few power outages are possible.”

Motorists should use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Any outdoor objects around homes should be secured.

Mountain areas are expected to receive up to a foot of snow Tuesday, with 1-3 feet possible in the Rubies.

“It is important to note that the intensity of the winds and snow will quickly increase with an increase in elevation,” forecasters said. “The snow and the wind will make travel difficult if not impossible as this system transits Nevada.”

“Expect icy road conditions which will become worse with increase in elevations.”

Forecasters are predicting 2-4 inches of snowfall in Elko on Tuesday.

