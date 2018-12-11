ELKO -- The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a wind advisory for Wednesday as a band of snow approaches the region.
West to northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday, with with gusts to 45 mph and gusts as high as 55 mph along higher passes and ridgetops.
“Winds can make travel difficult, especially for high profile vehicles along north/south oriented roadways like US-93 and Mountain City Highway,” stated the advisory.
Isolated snow showers are expected Tuesday night through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Less than an inch of accumulation is forecast for Elko.
