ELKO – Most of Nevada is under a wind advisory through 8 p.m. Thursday as a cold front blows through the region on the last day of spring.
Northwest winds of 30-38 mph, with gusts over 45 mph, are possible. Near summits and passes winds could reach the 50 mph mark, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory includes Elko, Eureka, Lander, northern Nye and White Pine counties.
Summer officially begins Friday but the weather won’t be very summery after Thursday’s cold front. The high Friday in Elko is expected to be in the mid-60s.
Lows Thursday and Friday night will be in the upper 30s in Elko and near freezing in higher elevations.
“In northern Elko County Friday morning temperatures could drop to the upper 20s and low 30s in higher valleys,” stated a weather service advisory. “Further south in the remainder of Elko County, and in Lander, Eureka, and White Pine counties, low temperatures will be in the 32 to 37 degree range. This is low enough for frost.”
Temperatures should rebound quickly this weekend. Saturday’s high is forecast to hit 70 degrees, and highs on Sunday and Monday will be around 80 degrees.
The extended forecast calls for dry, pleasant weather next week with highs in the lower 80s.
