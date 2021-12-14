 Skip to main content
Wind moving out, snow and rain moving in

Snow forecast
NWS

Wintry driving conditions are seen on Interstate 80 west of Carlin shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

ELKO – A wind advisory was posted for Interstate 80 in the Elko area, and Lamoille Highway early Tuesday morning as a cold front approached from the west.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported wintry driving conditions on Mountain City Highway north of Lone Mountain Station, and on the Tuscarora Highway.

Rain and snow were falling at Emigrant Pass west of Carlin around 7 a.m. Other roads in the region were listed as clear.

Winter weather advisories were posted across most of northern Nevada, while a winter storm warning was in effect for central Nevada and the Ruby Mountains.

Snow and rain are forecast for Elko County throughout the day.

Chains or snow tires were required on Interstate 80 both east and west of Winnemucca.

Heavy snow was falling in the Sierra, closing roads in the Slide Mountain area north of Lake Tahoe.

Elko could see 2-4 inches of snow Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation will decrease after sunset but another storm is expected to arrive Wednesday night.

