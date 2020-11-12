Wind, rain and snow in forecast for Friday

ELKO – Friday the 13th is not a lucky day, and this Friday is no exception if you are planning to travel.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Elko County from 10 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday as high winds and 2-6 inches of snow are in the forecast.

Winds could gust up to 55 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

“Travel could be very difficult along with reduced visibilities and blowing snow,” stated the warning. “The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”

Even stronger winds could be experienced around the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, where a winter storm warning is in effect.

In Elko, a mix of snow and rain Friday afternoon will turn to snow after midnight. Expect 3 inches by morning.

After clearing Saturday, mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday.

Temperatures will climb back above normal next week, reaching from the mid-50s to 60 degrees,

