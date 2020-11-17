Wind, rain in forecast as temperatures prepare to plunge again

ELKO – More unseasonably warm weather is on tap Tuesday but it won’t seem as warm with increasing winds and gusts up to 30-35 mph.

“Some areas near Interstate 80 may approach record level warmth,” stated the National Weather Service.

The up-and-down weather pattern continues, bringing a mix of valley rain and mountain snow Tuesday night with snow levels around 7,000 feet.

“Some snow is expected along higher passes, however daytime temperatures in the 60s will provide a buffer to prevent accumulation Wednesday morning,” stated the forecast.

The weather service predicts a 10% chance of rain Tuesday night, 50% Wednesday, then decreasing to 20% Wednesday night. High temperatures will drop from the mid-60s Tuesday to lower 50s Wednesday and mid-40s Thursday.

Temperatures will remain cold through the end of the week and into next week. Highs will be in the lower to mid-40s through at least Monday, with lows in the teens.

“Looking ahead to next weekend, a big pattern change looks to take place, with a return to colder temperatures and perhaps widespread precipitation chances possible,” stated forecasters. “It’s still a ways off, but long range models have been persistent with this solution for the last few days.”

