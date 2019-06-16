ELKO – A chance of thunderstorms, a warming trend, then cooling off.
Elko’s weather has been anything but stable in recent months. A windstorm blew through the region Sunday evening, bringing a big drop in temperatures.
Thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon.
Highs will climb to near 90 by Wednesday as the remainder of the week brings sunny skies and dry weather.
A significant drop in temperature is expected Friday and Saturday, however, as highs dip to the mid-70s.
And flooding continues to pose a threat in parts of northern Nevada, closing a road in Winnemucca and a campground in Great Basin National Park.
Stay tuned for more weather headlines in the days to come.
