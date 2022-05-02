Winemaker's Dinner & Auction set for May 6

ELKO – For the past 23 years the Winemaker’s Dinner & Auction has been the base for the Boys & Girls Club of Elko. All proceeds benefit the youth of Elko to ensure that every child receives Boys & Girls Club services regardless of ability to pay.

Maverick Hotel & Casino and Breakthru Beverage have been the co-sponsors of this Winemaker’s Dinner since its inception. The event will take place on Friday, May 6, at 5:30 p.m.

The winemaker this year is Bogle Vineyards, named the 2019 Wine Enthusiasts American Winery of the Year, and located at the Home Ranch in Clarksburg, California.

Wines will include Juggernaut Russian River Pinot Noir from the Russian River Valley in Sonoma County, California; Phantom Chardonnay from Clarksburg, California; Bogle Vineyards Rosé and Bogle Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc; and Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet from Indian Springs and Monson Hillside Vineyards.

The wine is paired with a delicious four-course meal prepared by Maverick Casino. The fundraiser also includes a live and silent auction, and a raffle.

