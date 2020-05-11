Winnemucca businesses reopen as more cases of virus reported

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Some Winnemucca businesses were allowed to reopen Saturday, even as Humboldt County reported more cases of coronavirus.

Humboldt County Health Officer Dr. Charles Stringham called it a landmark day as previously imposed restrictions were lifted by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“What is far more important — although perhaps less apparent — is this also marks the first time that more is being expected of each of us,” he said, “because with this increase in freedom comes an even larger increase in responsibility.”

The two new cases, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 20s, bring the county’s total to 67. Both had contact with a previously reported case and both were self-isolating at home.

Stringham reminded residents that social distancing, mask wearing, and hand washing have become even more important.

“When the temporary safety net comes down, taking unnecessary chances will be more likely to result in devastating outcomes. So choose to do the right things,” he said.

Of the 65 previously reported cases, 12 have recovered, one is hospitalized, 48 are self-isolating at home, one has relocated to his home state, and three have died.