Winnemucca Futures seeks exhibitors to register by Dec. 14

WINNEMUCCA — Explore the ideas, programs and products that are defining Humboldt County’s economy and business future at Winnemucca Futures 2019, Friday, Jan. 31 , 2019, at the Boys and Girls Club of Winnemucca.
Hosted by the Humboldt Development Authority and the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, Winnemucca Futures 2019 is a fast-paced series of panels featuring topics and speakers that chart the year ahead and help you connect your business with:
- Local Government
- Mining & Manufacturing
- Agribusiness
- Education & Youth
- Economic Development Organizations & Initiatives
“Winnemucca Futures 2019 is the venue for your business or organization to network with and hear from key industry leaders and decision makers,” said Patrick Gray, Chairman of the Humboldt Development Authority Board. “Winnemucca Futures encourages community growth, shares business intelligence, and fosters sustainable development through communications and collaboration.”
Registration is free. Visit the Winnemucca Futures tab at www.hdanv.org for a registration link. Details on the program and speakers will also be posted. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required so that the food and facilities will accommodate all.
The event kicks off with a continental breakfast at 7 a.m., the program at 8 a.m. and wraps up by noon.
Exhibit space is available for companies and organizations for just $25. All businesses that set up displays will also be listed in the program and on the website. The event will also feature free video for your business/organization that signs on as an exhibitor. These videos are perfect for social media and digital marketing and are being produced by students from Lowry High School’s audio/visual program. Sponsorships are also available and a great way to reach an important audience.
You must contact Jan Morrison at NNRDA by Dec. 14, 2018, for sponsorships or to secure a booth space, and to be included in the program and media materials. There will be space for 20 exhibitors.
Winnemucca Futures has become the gold standard for Humboldt County economic information. The Humboldt Development Authority is an economic development agency formed by a cooperative agreement between the City of Winnemucca and the Humboldt County Board of Commissioners. It works with the Governor’s Office on Economic Development through the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority (NNRDA).
NNRDA represents a five-county region and is the third largest regional development authority in Nevada. For more information contact:
Jan Morrison, Economic Development Officer Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority; jan@nnrda.com or (775) 217-0602.
