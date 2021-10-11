Winnemucca man dies in crash on Elko's tree streets

ELKO – A Winnemucca man died Sunday evening after his pickup slammed into a parked travel trailer in a residential area.

Elko Police Department officers were called to the scene at about 6 p.m. and found a Ram pickup on its side on Fourth Street, near the intersection with Oak Street.

“Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated the vehicle was traveling northbound on Fourth Street at a high rate of speed,” stated police. “As the vehicle crested the hill approaching Oak Street, the driver lost control, striking a travel trailer parked on the east side of Fourth Street.”

Dillon D. Greeson, 29, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

No one else was in the pickup and no other injuries were reported.

Both the pickup and travel trailer were significantly damaged.

The Nevada Highway Patrol and Elko County Sheriff's Officer assisted EPD in the investigation.

