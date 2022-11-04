Winnemucca man killed in Elko County hunting accident

RENO -- A 48-year-old Winnemucca man died Tuesday after being accidentally shot by his friend on a hunting trip.

Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted Tuesday morning with a report of a hunter who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the North Pequop Mountains. Deputies, along with Reach Air Medical Services, arrived on scene but declared the victim deceased just after 9 a.m. that morning.

A preliminary investigation by Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies and game wardens with the Nevada Department of Wildlife determined that a friend of the victim was attempting to place his weapon into a plastic gun case attached to a side-by-side ATV when the rifle accidentally fired, hitting the victim in the chest.

Game wardens report that often tragedies such as this occur while entering or exiting a vehicle with a loaded weapon. Nevada law prohibits carrying loaded rifles and shotguns in or on vehicles, including ATVs and snowmobiles, yet carrying a loaded weapon in a vehicle is consistently one of the top three citations given out each year.

This is only the second hunting related fatality in Nevada since 1997. The other incident occurred in 2015 when a hunter was loading his rifle into a truck when it went off and shot a 48-year-old from Carson City in the chest.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife encourages everyone to use extreme caution when dealing with firearms and to always follow The Big Four rules:

• Always keep your gun pointed in a safe direction

• Every gun is loaded until you check it yourself

• Keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot

• Be sure of your target and what’s in line with it