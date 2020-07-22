Winnemucca police detective dies of drug overdose

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINNEMUCCA – A detective who was found dead June 25 in the Winnemucca Police Department’s evidence vault died of a drug overdose, Humboldt County Sheriff Mike Allen reported this week.

A bag containing a white, powdery substances was found concealed on Matt Morgan, 47, shortly after 2 p.m. when his body was discovered.

“Evidence found during the course of the investigation indicate that Morgan ingested two illegal controlled substances that resulted in his death,” Allen said in a Tuesday press conference. “No evidence of foul play or suicide was found.”

Allen said the Washoe County Crime Lab found that Morgan had ingested toxic levels of Fentanyl and methamphetamine. The Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office is expected to review the case, he added.

According to a campaign website from when Morgan ran for justice of the peace in 2018, he was a 1990 graduate of Hug High School and began working at the police department in 1994. He had served in the past as a member of the Tri-County Narcotics Task Force working drug-related investigations.

Winnemucca Police Chief Dave Garrison said an audit of the evidence vault was conducted and “officers discovered an item of tampered evidence” that is now part of the investigation.