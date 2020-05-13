Winnemucca to start drive-thru virus testing

WINNEMUCCA – Drive-through testing of asymptomatic residents will begin Thursday in Winnemucca as the number of coronavirus cases there continues to rise.
Up to 2,000 people will be tested on a first come, first serve basis starting at noon and continuing on Friday, Saturday and Monday at the Winnemucca Event Center.
The first two hours on Thursday and first hour on Friday are being reserved for first responders, hospital employees, and essential government workers who have high rates of public contact.
The county reported two new cases on Tuesday, bringing its total to 71.
“The information we get from this community screening will be invaluable,” said Dr. Charles Stringham, the county’s health officer. “This will help us identify where we can strengthen our efforts to better fight this virus and get us back to a more normal state.”
Stringham asked that at least one member from each household participate.
“This will be our first chance to test asymptomatic people on a large scale,” he said, “so we are hoping for a very good turnout.”
Capt. Sean Wilkin of the sheriff’s office said the National Guard will be sending 10 medical staff, 30 support staff and one Haz-Mat driver to transport tests back to the state lab.
“The Guard is sending all staff to facilitate this event so we won’t have to tap our healthcare workers,” he said. “This event is meant to support them in their efforts to care for the community.”
Residents are reminded to arrive with a face covering, and to remain in their vehicle at all times.
Statewide, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 6,394 on Wednesday and deaths rose to 331.
