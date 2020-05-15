Winnemucca toddler killed by rattlesnake bite

WINNEMUCCA — Mike and Carie Johnson of Winnemucca are demanding change after their 3-year-old daughter, Alyssa, died from a rattlesnake bite over the weekend.
"In Humboldt County we need a real hospital here, one that actually has good training," said Carie.
The Johnsons were walking near their home on Saturday when Alyssa was bitten. Her father rushed her to Humboldt General Hospital where they say she was denied anti-venom treatment for three and a half hours. The family claims doctors said she didn't need anti-venom, and was stabilizing.
"They were not out," says Mike. "They had it. They told us both they had it, that she didn’t need it.”
Alyssa's parent say after nearly four hours hospital doctors decided Alyssa should be transported via ambulance to Renown’s Children Hospital in Reno for treatment. Carie told News 4 Alyssa's condition worsened on the drive and Humboldt General Hospital ambulance staff didn't do enough on the way to Reno.
“I say to them ‘she’s snoring, that’s not normal,’ and they say ‘oh that’s just because of the medicine.’ I say ‘okay’ because they’re the experts. And then I was like ‘she’s not breathing right,’ and I rub her chest and they say ‘just keep stimulating her.’”
After getting to Renown, Johnson says staff gave her anti-venom three times and even flew in a specialist from San Francisco, but it was already too late. Alyssa passed away at the Reno hospital.
An honor walk was held on Wednesday afternoon at Renown.
Now, Alyssa's parents are weighing actions against Humboldt General Hospital. They say changes and better training are a must.
"We're hearing too many stories of how horrible it is," says Carie. "When we moved from Nampa, Idaho everybody told us “Do not get a doctor here, go to a pediatrician in Reno."
The family has decided to have Alyssa's organs cleaned through dialysis so doctors are able to save them and donate them to other children.
On Friday there is planned rally by the Winnemucca community starting at 7 a.m. outside the Humboldt General Hospital to demand changes.
News 4 reached out to Humboldt General Hospital for comment multiple times but have not yet heard back.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.