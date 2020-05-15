Winnemucca toddler killed by rattlesnake bite

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINNEMUCCA — Mike and Carie Johnson of Winnemucca are demanding change after their 3-year-old daughter, Alyssa, died from a rattlesnake bite over the weekend.

"In Humboldt County we need a real hospital here, one that actually has good training," said Carie.

The Johnsons were walking near their home on Saturday when Alyssa was bitten. Her father rushed her to Humboldt General Hospital where they say she was denied anti-venom treatment for three and a half hours. The family claims doctors said she didn't need anti-venom, and was stabilizing.

"They were not out," says Mike. "They had it. They told us both they had it, that she didn’t need it.”

Alyssa's parent say after nearly four hours hospital doctors decided Alyssa should be transported via ambulance to Renown’s Children Hospital in Reno for treatment. Carie told News 4 Alyssa's condition worsened on the drive and Humboldt General Hospital ambulance staff didn't do enough on the way to Reno.

“I say to them ‘she’s snoring, that’s not normal,’ and they say ‘oh that’s just because of the medicine.’ I say ‘okay’ because they’re the experts. And then I was like ‘she’s not breathing right,’ and I rub her chest and they say ‘just keep stimulating her.’”