Winnemucca woman killed in crash

WINNEMUCCA – A Winnemucca driver was killed early Wednesday morning when a pickup driven by a juvenile crossed into her lane on U.S. 95, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 1:38 a.m. just outside of Winnemucca. NHP said the male juvenile was driving a Dodge Ram south on 93 and crossed the centerline, striking a northbound Kia driven by Zoraida Rios, 37.

“The Dodge overturned as it drove over the Kia,” NHP reported.

The driver of the Dodge was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on its roof. A fire started and the vehicle became fully engulfed, blocking both the north and south travel lanes.

Rios was declared dead on the scene. The driver of the Dodge was transported to Humboldt General Hospital.

“Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor,” NHP reported.

