You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winnemucca woman killed in crash
0 comments
alert top story

Winnemucca woman killed in crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nevada Highway Patrol badge

WINNEMUCCA – A Winnemucca driver was killed early Wednesday morning when a pickup driven by a juvenile crossed into her lane on U.S. 95, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 1:38 a.m. just outside of Winnemucca. NHP said the male juvenile was driving a Dodge Ram south on 93 and crossed the centerline, striking a northbound Kia driven by Zoraida Rios, 37.

“The Dodge overturned as it drove over the Kia,” NHP reported.

The driver of the Dodge was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, which came to rest on its roof. A fire started and the vehicle became fully engulfed, blocking both the north and south travel lanes.

Rios was declared dead on the scene. The driver of the Dodge was transported to Humboldt General Hospital.

“Alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor,” NHP reported.

0 comments
0
0
0
12
6

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Crash caused by unruly prisoner
Local

Crash caused by unruly prisoner

ELKO – A collision Saturday evening at a main intersection that blocked traffic and left one vehicle on its top was caused by a “combative” pr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News