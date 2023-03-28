SPRING CREEK – Winter weather has pushed back the progress of Southwest Gas. Corp.’s natural gas expansion in Spring Creek by about a year.

Southwest Gas estimates the expansion project has been delayed in part due to the snow build-up on properties along the construction route.

“We are probably at least a year behind schedule in construction,” said Makenna Velez, energy adviser for Southwest Gas, in an update delivered to the Spring Creek Association board of directors.

“It’s been a very long winter, a very rough winter from a construction perspective,” she said. “With the snow and mud, it’s a little difficult. We can’t see the landscaping or utilities on properties because of the snow.”

Velez said some customers -- including herself as a Spring Creek Association resident -- who signed up in 2020 received gas meters this winter. Initially, Southwest Gas planned to average 19 miles of pipe per year and sign up 1,200 new customers that same year, Velez added.

Another issue that has slowed down some installations is the discovery of propane leaks in 80-90% of homes that have signed up for natural gas.

“Just about every house, minus the new construction, has a propane house leak,” Velez said. “That’s something we found out from the plumbers working on the project.”

It’s an issue that has surprised many homeowners, including herself. Velez said she was notified of a leak when she was in the process of converting her residence to natural gas.

Plumbers who are preparing for conversions have been discovering the leaks, which delays the homes passing pressure inspection by Southwest Gas. Velez said it’s an issue that has caused extra work for plumbers and increased the cost of conversion for homeowners.

She also added that she had lived in her home for three years and did not detect any odors – such as the smell of rotten eggs – or cost difference in her propane bill, “but it was a pretty big leak.”

About 60-70% of the homes are more than 20 years old, “so they have not been touched for a very long time or had a good review of their current conditions.” Velez said.

Receiving supplies has not been a problem for Southwest Gas, but employee retention for Canyon Pipeline was difficult due to competition with the mines.

“It’s tricky here in Elko County where most people want to work at the mine,” Velez said. “We finally have some good crews, excited for the snow to melt and the ground to dry up because they're chomping at the bit to get caught up.”

Although Southwest Gas has converted 200 customers, “it’s been quite a learning experience.”

When the utility began the expansion it was unaware that the area was serviced by five plumbing companies, which has also added to the delays, Velez explained.

Southwest Gas will begin restoring areas along the route damaged by the installation. A full-time crew employed by Canyon Pipeline is set to assess and clean up right-of-ways and properties as warmer weather melts the snow and dries up the soil.

Installations are also expected to resume with spring weather on the way. Currently, crews are finishing up in Tract 400 Palace Heights section and installing a main line around the Spring Creek Marina, Velez said.

Once work is finished in those sections, crews will return to Tract 200 Vista Grande section to add more lines, working their way back into the housing section again.

“Typically, the goal with the routes are determined by house density,” Velez said. “We like to do a chunk in every tract to spread the wealth.”

Benefits to conversion

The expansion has installed service to all Spring Creek schools, which Southwest Gas estimates is saving $700,000 per year after switching from propane to natural gas.

“They are the biggest user in the entire valley, but they are our biggest saver,” Velez said.

Other commercial properties in Spring Creek, including the Khoury’s complex that includes a grocery store, the Scoreboard, Sinclair filling station, Elko Federal Credit Union, post office and two strip malls, have fully converted to natural gas.

“The Scoreboard, we estimate, is saving about $20,000 per year after making the switch,” Velez added.

Southwest Gas estimates that the average cost of propane per gallon is about $3.50 and a homeowner could save $1,500 a year.

“That’s the average we’re seeing per customer,” Velez said. “That’s usually for a home with a furnace and hot water heater. Nothing extra or fancy.”

An increase in commercial growth has also been tracked by Southwest Gas, she said.

Velez described other benefits of having Southwest Gas in the Spring Creek area. Technicians are on call 24/7 for anyone, including propane customers, if they need service on a weekend or middle of the night.

Cleanup and restoration

Southwest Gas, which has contracted with Canyon Pipeline for the construction, is outlining a strategy to repair driveways, right-of-ways, and property that has been disturbed for the installation.

Jessie Bahr, Spring Creek Association president and general manager, said the homeowners association has received complaints and concerns from residents and is working on a plan for repairs with Southwest Gas.

“We’ve got a good plan and I think we’ve been working with them really well,” Bahr said.

Velez said a designated restoration crew from Canyon Pipeline will do all the work.

Residents can track the progress of the project or learn more about the expansion by visiting springcreekgas.com.