 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter is coming back: How much snow will Elko get this weekend?
0 comments
alert top story

Winter is coming back: How much snow will Elko get this weekend?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – After a dry autumn, a series of winter storms is moving into the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of northeastern Nevada.

Elko could see an inch or two beginning late Friday night and up to 3 inches of accumulation through Saturday. Mountain passes above 6,000 feet could receive 3-5 inches.

“A foot or more of snow is also possible across the Toiyabe and Ruby Mountain peaks,” stated forecasters.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

High temperatures in Elko are expected to stay in the 30s Friday and Saturday, then rebound to the mid-40s Sunday before dropping again next week.

More snow arrives Sunday and Monday but little accumulation is expected.

The winter weather advisory extends from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday in Elko, Lander, Eureka, Humboldt, White Pine, and Northern Nye counties.

The extended forecast also calls for a slight chance of snow next Tuesday through Thursday.

Winter officially arrives on Dec. 21.

0 comments
5
0
1
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elko County Veterans Day Parade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News