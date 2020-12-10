Winter is coming back: How much snow will Elko get this weekend?

ELKO – After a dry autumn, a series of winter storms is moving into the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of northeastern Nevada.

Elko could see an inch or two beginning late Friday night and up to 3 inches of accumulation through Saturday. Mountain passes above 6,000 feet could receive 3-5 inches.

“A foot or more of snow is also possible across the Toiyabe and Ruby Mountain peaks,” stated forecasters.

High temperatures in Elko are expected to stay in the 30s Friday and Saturday, then rebound to the mid-40s Sunday before dropping again next week.

More snow arrives Sunday and Monday but little accumulation is expected.

The winter weather advisory extends from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday in Elko, Lander, Eureka, Humboldt, White Pine, and Northern Nye counties.

The extended forecast also calls for a slight chance of snow next Tuesday through Thursday.

Winter officially arrives on Dec. 21.

