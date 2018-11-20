ELKO – Thanksgiving travel could be hazardous in parts of northeastern Nevada as valley snow arrives for the holiday.
Travel impacts should be minimal on Thursday but worsen on Friday, the National Weather Service reported in a hazardous weather outlook.
Any valley accumulations are expected to quickly melt as temperatures warm above freezing on Thursday. Another system expected to move in Thursday night could drop 1-3 inches, with higher amounts in the mountains.
A strong cold front approaching the state on Friday will bring gusty winds and significant mountain snowfall with possible blowing snow. Precipitation is expected to start out as rain in the valleys, with snow levels of around 6,500 feet, but will drop to the valley floors Friday night.
“Valley accumulations look at this time to be a half inch to 2 inches, with 6 to 12 inches possible in the Rubies and the higher elevations of northern Elko County,” stated the advisory. “Wet roads in the valleys from Friday’s rain may freeze, causing slick and hazardous roads Friday night.”
A slight chance of snow is possible Saturday and Sunday but hazardous impacts are not anticipated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.