Winter marches on ...

Winter marches on

Snow falls east of the Carlin Tunnels shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, as seen from this traffic camera on Interstate 80.

 NDOT

ELKO – The National Weather Service issued a special statement Tuesday morning for local areas of heavy snow showers in northeastern Nevada.

“Visibility may be reduced at times and wet roads may become slick and slushy,” said the statement posted at 7:44 a.m. “Use caution when traveling in areas where snowfall is occurring and allow for additional time to get to your destination.”

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse driving conditions on Interstate 80 over Emigrant Summit.

Radar indicated a mass of precipitation just west of Elko.

The forecast calls for a 40% chance of scattered snow Tuesday morning and another 20% chance of rain and snow on Wednesday.

The weather should begin drying out and warming up Thursday. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies into the weekend, with highs in the mid-70s on Saturday and lower 80s Sunday.

