Try 1 month for 99¢
Mountain City Highway

Mountain City Highway was slick with moisture at 6 a.m. Monday, as seen in this image from the Nevada Department of Transportation. Chain and snow tire requirements were in effect from Elko to the Idaho line.

 NDOT

ELKO – Wind-driven snow swept across northeastern Nevada overnight, creating travel problems as a winter storm warning remained in effect until 1 p.m. Monday.

Narrow bands of snow were blowing from west to east Monday morning across Elko, Eureka, Lander and White Pine counties.

The Nevada Department of Transportation posted chain and snow tire requirements for Mountain City Highway from Elko to the Idaho line; all of the Eureka Highway; and portions of Interstate 80 over Emigrant and Pequop summits.

A crash with injuries was reported in the westbound lanes of -80 near Battle Mountain shortly before 6 a.m.

Snow accumulations from the latest storm are expected reach up to 6 inches below 6,000 feet, and 13 inches above 6,000 feet.

“Travel could be very difficult,” cautioned the National Weather Service. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.”

Road condition updates are available at nvroads.com or by calling 511.

The forecast calls for winds gusting up to 25 mph Monday as snow tapers off by early afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy Monday night through Saturday night, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments