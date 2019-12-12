Winter storm warning for Ruby Mountains
Winter storm warning for Ruby Mountains

Ruby Mountains forecast
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – A winter storm could wallop the Ruby Mountains with more than a foot of snow.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the mountain range southeast of Elko beginning at midnight and lasting through Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Accumulations of 6-12 inches are expected above 7,000 feet, and 12-18 inches above 8,500 feet.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” stated the warning. “The hazardous conditions will adversely impact outdoor recreationalists.”

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the northern half of Elko County over the same time period. From 2 to 6 inches of snow are expected to cause travel difficulties.

“Expect snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving,” advised the weather service.

Only light accumulations are expected in Elko as rain turns to snow Friday night through Saturday morning.

Elko’s high is forecast at 46 degrees Friday, 40 degrees Saturday, and 33 on Sunday.

