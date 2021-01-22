Winter storm warning in central Nevada

ELKO — The National Weather Service has upgraded this weekend’s weather advisory to a winter storm warning for southern Lander and Eureka counties.

Heavy snow of 3-7 inches is expected between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Saturday. Up to 10 inches could fall in the passes and a foot in the mountains.

“Travel can be very difficult and dangerous,” stated the warning. “Plan on snow-covered and icy roads, especially along summits and passes of Highway 50.”

The northern half of the counties remain under a winter weather advisory, along with the southern half of Elko County.

Rain and snow showers are likely in Elko, mainly after 5 p.m. Friday. Chances of precipitation have been changed to 60% Friday, 80% Friday night and 50% Saturday.

The forecast calls for total snow accumulations of 1-3 inches in valleys and 5-10 inches in the mountains.

Highs Friday will be in the mid-40s, dropping into the mid 30s Saturday and Sunday.

Another chance of snow showers arrives Sunday night and Monday.

The latest road conditions are available by calling 511 or going to nvroads.com.

