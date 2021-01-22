 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter storm warning in central Nevada
0 comments
alert top story

Winter storm warning in central Nevada

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Winter weather advisories
NWS

ELKO — The National Weather Service has upgraded this weekend’s weather advisory to a winter storm warning for southern Lander and Eureka counties.

Heavy snow of 3-7 inches is expected between 10 a.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Saturday. Up to 10 inches could fall in the passes and a foot in the mountains.

“Travel can be very difficult and dangerous,” stated the warning. “Plan on snow-covered and icy roads, especially along summits and passes of Highway 50.”

The northern half of the counties remain under a winter weather advisory, along with the southern half of Elko County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rain and snow showers are likely in Elko, mainly after 5 p.m. Friday. Chances of precipitation have been changed to 60% Friday, 80% Friday night and 50% Saturday.

The forecast calls for total snow accumulations of 1-3 inches in valleys and 5-10 inches in the mountains.

Highs Friday will be in the mid-40s, dropping into the mid 30s Saturday and Sunday.

Another chance of snow showers arrives Sunday night and Monday.

The latest road conditions are available by calling 511 or going to nvroads.com.

0 comments
4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist - Jan. 4, 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News