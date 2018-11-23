Try 3 months for $3
Winter weather advisory

Snow is expected to impact travel in elevations above 5,500 feet.

 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – A wet storm system will bring rain and perhaps snow to higher valleys in northeastern Nevada.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory with snow expected above 5,500 feet through 4 a.m. Saturday.

Four to 8 inches could accumulate, and strong winds gusting to 60 mph could cause areas of blowing and drifting snow.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the advisory stated. “Strong winds may cause difficulty in driving and blowing snow may further reduce visibilities.”

Heavy snow is expected in the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range, where a winter storm warning is in effect for the same time period. Total snow accumulations will be 8 to 12 inches, with up to 2 feet at the highest peaks. Winds could gust as high as 75 mph.

The latest road conditions are available by calling 511 or visiting nvroads.com.

Nighttime temperatures will drop into the single digits Saturday and Sunday as skies clear.

More rain is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a chance of rain and snow on Thursday.

