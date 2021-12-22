 Skip to main content
Winter weather advisories posted in parts of northeastern Nevada

Snow forecast
ELKO – Winter weather advisories have been issued for much of northeastern Nevada, but not for the immediate Elko area.

The National Weather Service posted advisories for northern Elko County, the Ruby Mountains, White Pine County and southern Eureka and Lander counties.

Winter weather is expected between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.

The Ruby Mountains area could see 3-6 inches of snow below 7,000 feet and 8-15 inches at higher elevations.

Elko will see a 20% chance of rain and snow on Wednesday, increasing to 80% Thursday before dropping to 50% Friday and 40% Saturday.

Highs will be around 40 degrees, lowering to the mid-30s on Christmas Day and lower 30s on Sunday.

The extended forecast calls for a continued chance of snow into early next week.

Current road conditions are available at nvroads.com or by calling 511.

