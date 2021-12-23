Winter weather advisory expanded in Elko area

ELKO – A winter weather advisory has been expanded to include Elko and the surrounding area, as freezing rain and blowing snow could make for hazardous travel conditions.

Lamoille Summit in particular could be impacted during the evening or morning commute.

“Travel could be very difficult,” stated the National Weather Service.

Valleys could see 1 to 6 inches of snow mixed with freezing rain and winds up to 35 mph.

Snow and blowing snow with accumulations of 6 to 20 inches are possible in the Ruby Mountains/East Humboldt Range during the advisory, which runs from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.

Northern Elko County could experience snowfall accumulations of 4 to 9 inches above 6,500 feet with 1 to 4 inches below 6,500 feet. Areas of blowing snow are possible too.

Snow levels were running at about 6,000 feet early Thursday morning but are expected to drop to 5,500 feet in the afternoon.

“Meanwhile, another cold front associated a colder air mass is pushing onshore into Oregon, eventually entering Humboldt County by early Friday morning,” forecasters said. Only light snowfall is forecast with the colder air.

The chance of snow increases from 70% to 100% on Thursday, drops to 30% Thursday night, and increases to 70% Friday.

Christmas Day will see a 30% chance of snow increasing to 70% Saturday night and dropping back to 20% on Sunday.

High temperatures will be around 40 degrees Thursday and Friday before dropping to the mid-30s on Christmas Day and lower 30s on Sunday.

The chance of snow showers continues through at least the first half of next week with high temperatures in the 20s.

