Winter weather advisory in effect Sunday

ELKO -- Winter weather advisories are in effect Sunday across most of northeastern Nevada, and winter storm warnings have been posted for the east-central part of the state.

Valleys could receive 1-4 inches and mountains 6-15 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

“Travel can be hazardous with snow on the roads and periods of low visibility. Slow down and use caution while traveling,” the weather service said.

Road conditions available at nvroads.com.

Gusty overnight winds brought warmer temperatures to the region overnight Saturday, and rain mixed with snow was falling by morning.

“Most valley locations across Elko County, along with northern Lander and Eureka Counties, are still expected to receive between 1 and 4 inches of snow by late this evening,” forecasters said early Sunday morning.

Areas around the Ruby Mountains and central Nevada counties could receive 3-8 inches of snow, with up to 15 inches in the mountains.

Snow showers will linger into Monday.

High temperatures will drop to around the freezing mark Monday and down to the mid to lower 20s through the end of the week.