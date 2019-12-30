Winter weather advisory issued

ELKO – Snow and potentially dangerous driving conditions will kick off the New Year in Elko.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of Elko County from 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. One to 4 inches of snow could fall in valley locations with 2 to 6 inches in the mountains.

Northwest winds of 10 to 25 mph could have gusts of 25 to 55 mph, which will result in blowing and drifting of snow.

“A storm system will drop south, bringing moisture and strong winds to northern Nevada,” stated the weather service.

Elko has a 70 percent chance of snow on New Year's Day. Snow showers will continue Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving,” stated the weather service. For road conditions call 511 or visit nvroads.com.

