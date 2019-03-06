Try 3 months for $3
Snow forecast
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – Winter weather is on its way back to northeastern Nevada as the weekend approaches.

Most of Elko, Eureka, Lander and White Pine counties are under an advisory Thursday evening until Friday afternoon.

Valleys will see 2-5 inches of fresh snow, while higher elevations will get 5-10 inches.

As the cold front passes through early on Friday, winds will shift to a northwesterly direction and become breezy in some locations.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute,” cautioned the weather service.

Light snow flurries Friday afternoon will taper off in most areas Friday night and Saturday.

Mostly to partly sunny skies are on tap for the weekend, with highs in the mid-30s. That’s about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

