ELKO – A winter weather advisory has been posted for most of northeastern Nevada on Thursday, with the exception of Elko and the surrounding area.
Meanwhile, a dusting of snow overnight created adverse driving conditions on several highways Wednesday morning, including portions of U.S. 93, Mountain City Highway, Secret Pass and Interstate 80 between Elko and Halleck.
Most of the region will see snow above 6,000 feet on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected up to 7,500 feet, and 7 to 15 inches above that.
The advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday.
Elko will see rain as temperatures climb into the mid-40s. That will turn to a mix of rain and snow showers after 10 p.m. Thursday.
The precipitation will move out by Friday night but return with a slight chance of snow showers on Sunday and on the Martin Luther King holiday.
“A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties,” stated the weather service. “Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.”
Road condition reports are available by calling 511 or visiting nvroads.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.