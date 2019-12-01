Winter weather advisory west of Elko

ELKO – Travel west of Elko was impacted Sunday morning as another winter weather system moved in from the west.

Nevada Department of Transportation was reporting adverse driving conditions on the Carlin Mine Road, Interstate 80 over Emigrant Pass, and on the Crescent Valley Highway.

All of these roads are used heavily by commuter bus traffic to and from the region’s gold mines.

Northern Eureka and Lander counties are under a winter weather advisory through Monday morning. Periods of snow and possibly some freezing rain will cause travel difficulties, according to the National Weather Service.

The forecast for Elko calls for a 70 percent chance of snow Sunday, but accumulation will be less than an inch.

Additional small amounts of snow could arrive Sunday night and Monday.

High temperatures this week are expected to be near 40 degrees.

The next storm system should arrive after 10 a.m. Wednesday, again bringing only a scant amount of snow.

The third weather system of the week is expected to arrive Friday, delivering scattered rain and snow showers into the weekend.

