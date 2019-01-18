ELKO – The weekend will be off to a slippery start as freezing rain and up to 3 inches of snow arrive in the latest storm system to sweep northeastern Nevada.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.
“Plan on slippery road conditions. Even a brief period of light freezing rain can produce slick roads very quickly, especially early Saturday morning,” the weather service cautioned.
The precipitation may return from snow to rain Saturday morning before it tapers off.
The next round is due to arrive Sunday through Monday. An additional 4 inches of snow is possible.
Highs Saturday will climb into the mid-40s, then drop into the mid to lower 30s at the start of next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.