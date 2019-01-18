Try 1 month for 99¢
Winter weather
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – The weekend will be off to a slippery start as freezing rain and up to 3 inches of snow arrive in the latest storm system to sweep northeastern Nevada.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. Even a brief period of light freezing rain can produce slick roads very quickly, especially early Saturday morning,” the weather service cautioned.

The precipitation may return from snow to rain Saturday morning before it tapers off.

The next round is due to arrive Sunday through Monday. An additional 4 inches of snow is possible.

Highs Saturday will climb into the mid-40s, then drop into the mid to lower 30s at the start of next week.

Tags

