Wintry driving conditions in Elko area

ELKO – Wintry driving conditions were reported Sunday morning on many Elko County highways.

“Snow showers, some mixed with rain in spots, are creating some slick roads in northern Nevada as road temperatures remain around freezing,” stated the National Weather Service. “Please use caution if out driving this morning and slow down due to the icy conditions.”

No crashes were reported by the Nevada Highway Patrol, but snow and ice was sticking to portions of Lamoille Highway, Interstate 80 from Elko to Oasis, Mountain City Highway, and U.S. 93 in the vicinity of Wells.

Highways in other parts of the state were clear, although strong winds were creating hazardous conditions on U.S. 395 between Reno and Carson City.

Northeastern Nevada’s weather system is expected to move out later this morning. There is a slight chance of isolated showers throughout the day.

Temperatures in Elko will climb into the 40s Sunday and Monday.

A chance of additional rain and snow arrives Monday, increasing up to 70% Monday night. Accumulation is expected to be less than an inch.

The extended forecast calls for dry weather and highs in the mid to upper 30s through the remainder of the week.

