ELKO – A winter weather advisory expires at 10 a.m. Monday but plenty of winter remains in the forecast.
A vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 5:40 a.m. near the west Elko exit of Interstate 80, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Wintry driving conditions were reported on most area highways, except through Secret Pass, on Mountain City Highway between Elko and the Tuscarora junction, and on Interstate 80 west of Elko. Chains or snow tires were required on Interstate 80 over Pequop Summit.
The National Weather Service predicts clearing Monday and partly sunny skies Tuesday, followed by another chance of snow showers Tuesday night through Thursday.
Elko picked up another inch of snow over the past 24 hours, boosting precipitation by .15 of an inch.
