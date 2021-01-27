Wintry driving conditions reported across much of northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Light snow was falling in northeastern Nevada on Wednesday morning, creating adverse driving conditions on Elko-area highways.

No weather advisories had been issued for the region as of 7 a.m. Winter weather advisories were posted for Humboldt and Nye counties.

Wintry driving conditions were reported on Interstate 80 from Emigrant Pass to Wells, and over Pequop Summit; Mountain City Highway from Elko to Mountain City; U.S. Highway 93 from Wells to Winecup; the Tuscarora Highway; portions of the Eureka and Crescent Valley highways; and over Lamoille Summit.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for snow to decrease after 11 a.m. but with a continued chance of snow showers into Thursday and Friday. Accumulations are expected to be less than half an inch Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night before increasing to around an inch on Friday.

Afternoon highs will be warming up into the 40s through the remainder of the week.

