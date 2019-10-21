{{featured_button_text}}
Jackpot, NV
ELKO – A report of a plane crash Saturday afternoon in northern Elko County turned out to be unfounded, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy was called to the Y3 Ranch about half a mile southeast of the Jackpot airport at 3:40 p.m. Instead of finding a crash, the deputy found a Super Cub Aircraft, “upright and fine in appearance,” with no indication of being in a crash.

Pilot Darrell Schmidt of Twin Falls told the deputy that he made an emergency landing due to the sudden change in the weather and that he intended to remain in his aircraft for another hour or so until conditions improved enough for flight.

The weather conditions at that time were heavy snow, high-speed wind gusts and limited visibility, according to the sheriff’s office.

