ELKO – Cold winds, blowing snow and potentially icy roads are impacting weekend travel in northern Nevada.
The Elko area could get 3 to 7 inches of snow Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. Higher elevations should see 6 to 12 inches, according to a winter weather advisory posted by the National Weather Service.
Locally heavier amounts are possible in Lander County.
Winds will be gusting as high as 50 mph.
“Worst conditions are expected with the passage of a strong cold front Sunday morning,” stated the advisory. “Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.”
Adverse driving conditions were reported on a portion of Mountain City Highway in northern Elko County, and on the Tuscarora Highway.
Motorists should check nvroads.com or call 511 before traveling.
Snow showers will continue through Monday, followed by a break in the weather and above-freezing temperatures on Tuesday.
