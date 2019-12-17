Woman accused of swindling man out of $100,000

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested on charges of taking more than $100,000 from a friend on the pretense of helping him obtain custody of his child, more than a year after she was charged with trying to sell a coffee shop she did not own.
Ermelinda Carrillo, 30, was booked in Elko County Jail Dec. 15, about two weeks after a complaint was filed by the Elko County District Attorney’s office charging her with theft by misrepresentation and obtaining money or property by false pretenses, both Category B felonies.
Carrillo’s bail was $40,000.
The alleged victim told police Carrillo offered to help him find an attorney to get custody of his child, and took $108,962 from him in 2017 and 2018.
According to court documents, Carrillo allegedly told the victim she hired lawyers, investigators and a social worker to work on the case on his behalf and needed money to pay them and cover expenses.
The victim told police he took out loans and borrowed from his family to pay Carrillo over the span of seven months.
Before this, he said he had loaned her money and purchased appliances and a storage shed for her.
According to the police report, Carrillo eventually told the victim the attorneys were not successful in obtaining custody of his child, and that he was only granted partial custody.
The victim spoke with police after learning about Carrillo’s arrest July 18, 2018 for felony theft by misrepresentation. At the time, she was accused of taking about $52,700 from neighbors in exchange for her half ownership in Cool Beans.
The coffee shop was fully owned by April Dullum. It was sold and moved to another location.
In that case, Carrillo was arraigned Dec. 7, 2018 and pleaded not guilty. Trial is pending in Elko District Court.