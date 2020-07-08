Woman attempts auto theft at local business, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Ashlee L. Maple, 27, of Spring Creek, was arrested at around 3 p.m. Sunday on the 3400 block of East Idaho Street for grand larceny of a vehicle.

According to Elko Police Department Lt. Mike Palhegyi, Maple allegedly entered a vehicle and moved it a short distance.

“She did not get very far,” said Palhegyi.

Officers were called and on the way to the crime scene they saw a female who fit the description walking westward from the location.

“She wanted a ride, basically, so she took the car but she was confronted by an employee, so she abandoned the vehicle and took off walking,” Palhegyi said.

Bail: $20,000

