Woman attempts auto theft at local business, police say

ELKO – Ashlee L. Maple, 27, of Spring Creek, was arrested at around 3 p.m. Sunday on the 3400 block of East Idaho Street for grand larceny of a vehicle.
According to Elko Police Department Lt. Mike Palhegyi, Maple allegedly entered a vehicle and moved it a short distance.
“She did not get very far,” said Palhegyi.
Officers were called and on the way to the crime scene they saw a female who fit the description walking westward from the location.
“She wanted a ride, basically, so she took the car but she was confronted by an employee, so she abandoned the vehicle and took off walking,” Palhegyi said.
Bail: $20,000
