Woman dies in motorcycle crash on Jiggs Highway

ELKO – A local woman died Tuesday night in a motorcycle crash near Elko.

The crash occurred around 10:08 p.m. on State Route 228 about five miles north of Jiggs, according to Nevada State Police. Excessive speed and impairment are suspected.

The driver’s name is not being released until next of kin have been notified.

Further details will be reported when available.

It was the second fatal crash on a northeastern Nevada highway in the past five days.

The driver of an SUV was killed last Thursday on Interstate 80 when the vehicle struck the rear of a semi driving down the west side of Emigrant Pass.

That crash also occurred at night, around 10:57 p.m., according to Nevada State Police. The truck blocked both westbound travel lanes, and two other vehicles crashed into guardrails trying to avoid it.

