 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Woman dies in motorcycle crash on Jiggs Highway

  • 0
Fatal crash site
GOOGLE MAPS

ELKO – A local woman died Tuesday night in a motorcycle crash near Elko.

The crash occurred around 10:08 p.m. on State Route 228 about five miles north of Jiggs, according to Nevada State Police. Excessive speed and impairment are suspected.

The driver’s name is not being released until next of kin have been notified.

Further details will be reported when available.

It was the second fatal crash on a northeastern Nevada highway in the past five days.

The driver of an SUV was killed last Thursday on Interstate 80 when the vehicle struck the rear of a semi driving down the west side of Emigrant Pass.

That crash also occurred at night, around 10:57 p.m., according to Nevada State Police. The truck blocked both westbound travel lanes, and two other vehicles crashed into guardrails trying to avoid it.

0 Comments
0
0
0
8
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Deadly Hurricane Agatha to reform as first Atlantic hurricane of year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News